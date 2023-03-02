Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

