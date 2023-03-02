Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $159,204,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

