Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of NetApp worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities cut their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.