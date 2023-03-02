Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,079 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

