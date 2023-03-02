Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 88.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $69.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.