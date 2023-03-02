Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.95 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

