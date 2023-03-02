Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Enstar Group worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 80.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.39 and a 200-day moving average of $212.21. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $284.34.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.