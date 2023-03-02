Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,197,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

