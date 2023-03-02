Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

NYSE:AGO opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.