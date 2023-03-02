Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

BRDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.76. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

