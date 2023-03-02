Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $398,413.44 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,812,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,612.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

