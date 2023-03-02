Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,378. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

