BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 614,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 907,813 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $850.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 473,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.