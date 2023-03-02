Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,828 shares during the quarter. Bristow Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 5.89% of Bristow Group worth $38,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bristow Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Stock Performance

VTOL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 39,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.88 million, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.