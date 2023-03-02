Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans $4.60 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $40.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $598.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,357. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $249.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.