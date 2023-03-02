Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Director Michael A. Coke Acquires 10,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.