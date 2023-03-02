Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Director Michael A. Coke Acquires 10,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.14.
Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.