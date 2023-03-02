Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $28.00

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.