Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $28.00

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

