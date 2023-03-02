Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $87.86

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17,880.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 561,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COLM opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

