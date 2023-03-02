Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT at $65.25

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

CODYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.85) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($73.40) to €68.00 ($72.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($58.51) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

