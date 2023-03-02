Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $15.85

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.8 %
Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.