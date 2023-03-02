Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $15.85

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.8 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.