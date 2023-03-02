Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $40.78

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.78.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Foot Locker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
