Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $40.78

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 270,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

