Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $18.18

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

