Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $46.00

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

