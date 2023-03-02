Brokers Offer Predictions for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.11%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

HLIO opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Stories

