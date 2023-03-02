Brokers Set Expectations for Duolingo, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duolingo in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE DUOL traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.39. 374,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,367,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 35,393 shares worth $2,964,931. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

