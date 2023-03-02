Brokers Set Expectations for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

INSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. International Seaways has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $52.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $373,035. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 170,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 429,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

