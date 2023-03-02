Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,997,000 after buying an additional 2,106,364 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,678,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $49,813,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 581,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 244,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,982. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

