BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$139.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.08.

Shares of DOO stock traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$116.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.71. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.57.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 13.6821346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

