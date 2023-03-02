BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of BSQR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.86.
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
