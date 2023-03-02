Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 4,091 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,091 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $160,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after buying an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

NYSE:DVN opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

