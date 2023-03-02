Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 5,268 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.