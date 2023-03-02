Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Allstate were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Price Performance

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.