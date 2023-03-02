Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $327.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

