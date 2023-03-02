Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $271,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 316,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 88,670 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

