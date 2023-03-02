Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $212,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 763 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Cigna stock opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.84 and its 200-day moving average is $305.54. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.