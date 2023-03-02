Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $302,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

