Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $305,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.22% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,351.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

