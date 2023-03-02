Buckingham Strategic Partners Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

