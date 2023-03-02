Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 891 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after buying an additional 233,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,977,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,583,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,174,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after buying an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,635,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.