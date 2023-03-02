Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $225,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Yum China by 37.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 112,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 22.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Yum China by 9.3% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 84,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Trading Up 3.1 %

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.