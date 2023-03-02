Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Down 6.5%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. 270,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 467,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Buckle Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 49.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

