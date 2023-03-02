Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Builders FirstSource updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

