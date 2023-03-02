Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Builders FirstSource updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
