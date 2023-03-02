Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 98,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 56,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.29.

About Burcon NutraScience

(Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.