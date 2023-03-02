Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.88

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 15281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $502 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

