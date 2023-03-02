Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $58,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $57,084,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $190.77. 596,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,266 shares of company stock valued at $32,046,326. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

