Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 268,418 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2,616.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268,418 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of Match Group worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,128,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 27,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Match Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.