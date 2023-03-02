Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.95 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

