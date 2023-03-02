Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 590,182 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

