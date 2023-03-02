Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.16% of Western Union worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

