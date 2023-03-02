Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 158,287 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,287 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

